Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,947 shares of company stock worth $2,904,758. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agiliti by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agiliti by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agiliti by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.