AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.