Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.14. Air China has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.
Several research firms have commented on AIRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
