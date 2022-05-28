Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $19.75 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

