AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will report $45.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.41 million to $45.59 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full-year sales of $176.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $177.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $222.01 million, with estimates ranging from $220.31 million to $224.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AirSculpt Technologies.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.