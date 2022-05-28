Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Airspan Networks posted earnings of ($15.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

MIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIMO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 32,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,086. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

