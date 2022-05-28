Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

AIXXF stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

