Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 46.0% in May

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of -0.06. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

