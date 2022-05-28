Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 46.0% in May

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ajinomoto stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of -0.06. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Ajinomoto (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ajinomoto (AJINY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.