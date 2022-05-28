Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($119.15) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($127.66) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $29.56 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

