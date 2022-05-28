Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alarm.com stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $237,366.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,396,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,348,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $19,005,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

