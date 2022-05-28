Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 1,385,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,786. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

