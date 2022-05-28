Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 78.8% in May

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.50.

ALFVY stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

