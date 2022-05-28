Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. 26,512,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,446,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

