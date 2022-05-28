Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,305,800 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the April 30th total of 1,910,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANCTF. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $44.89 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.