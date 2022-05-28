Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,262,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 1,849,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 257,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $153.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.89). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

