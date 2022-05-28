AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSE:AFB opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

