Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 54,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

