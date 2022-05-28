Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the April 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

