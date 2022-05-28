AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$23.83 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 34.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.55.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.14%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

