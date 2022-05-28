Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,056,667 shares of company stock worth $4,403,002.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

