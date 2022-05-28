Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

