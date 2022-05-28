Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

NYSE:AMAM opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the period.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

