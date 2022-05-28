Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.19.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.42. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

