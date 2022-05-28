América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AMOV opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

