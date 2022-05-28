American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in May

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of AAIRF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Aires has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; and Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space.

