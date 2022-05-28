American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in May

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of AAIRF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Aires has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
American Aires Company Profile (Get Rating)
