American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

AXP stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

