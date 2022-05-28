American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$300.81 million and a PE ratio of -37.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

