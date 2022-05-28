American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.50 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.
About American Superconductor (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
