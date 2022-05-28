American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.50 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

