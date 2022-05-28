Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in May

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0234 per share. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About Amerigo Resources (Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.