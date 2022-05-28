Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 42.8% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $278.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.29. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

