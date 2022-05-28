AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 69.0% in May

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 2,500 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,028.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. AMREP has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

