Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.11. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

