Analysts Anticipate Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.38 Million

Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $188.95 million. Arbor Realty Trust reported sales of $105.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $773.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $816.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $877.30 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbor Realty Trust.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.71. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

