Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.62 Million

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.45 million to $42.79 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $41.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.34 million to $177.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $186.85 million, with estimates ranging from $166.98 million to $206.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

