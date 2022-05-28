Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRLT. Cowen cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $397,046.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 226,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

