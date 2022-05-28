Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.57. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $124.21 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

