Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $4.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.49. Chevron reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $16.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.28 to $21.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $22.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,960,299. The firm has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

