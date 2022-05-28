Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

