Analysts Anticipate Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $2.14. Gartner posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,041 shares of company stock worth $1,630,657. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day moving average of $295.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

