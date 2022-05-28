Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to post $718.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. ITT reported sales of $691.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

