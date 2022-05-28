Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.78. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 184.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.60. 489,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,624. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

