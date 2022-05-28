Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Announce $4.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 241.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 232,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.54. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Ryerson (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.