Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last three months. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,970,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 984,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.21. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.