Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $169.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.31. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $156.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

