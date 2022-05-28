Analysts’ Downgrades for May 27th (AER, BCOR, CPRI, DCI, ELS, EQOS, ERAS, EXAI, FDP, FLMN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 27th:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diginex Limited is a digital assets financial services company. It focuses on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering product and services. The company also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access. Diginex Limited, formerly known as 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., is based in HONG KONG. “

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

