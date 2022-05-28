Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 174,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

