Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.14.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.69. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

