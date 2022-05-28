Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.98 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 236,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $75.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

