Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.22. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,251. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

