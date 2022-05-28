Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.12. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $323.48 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $196.68 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

